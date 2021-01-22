Tribute to be recorded in honour of Tipperary traditional music legends

Fleadh Cheoil Thiobraid Árann are organising a musical tribute to the late Nora and Pat Swan by recording a video featuring performances from singers and musicians from all over Ireland.

In recent years, the traditional Irish music world has mourned the passing of musical legends Nora Butler Swan and her husband Pat Swan. Both Nora and Pat were known internationally for their contribution and grá for music and the Irish culture.

Nora has been described as one of the leading lights of traditional Irish music and it is essential for us to continue to ensure that this light remains burning brightly.

As the singing tradition was such a central part in the lives of Nora and Pat, organisers would like to provide individuals who knew and loved Nora and Pat with the opportunity to send in a video of themselves singing a traditional Irish song/ballad in memory of Nora and Pat.

These videos will be coordinated to create one production including all of the songs received and will then be made available to the public.

On the video singers are invited to introduce themselves and say where in the country/world they are from and give a brief introduction to the song in which they have chosen to sing.

More than one video is welcome from each county. Singers of all ages are encouraged to get involved and both individual and group performances are welcome (with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines).

Videos are recommended not to be any longer than 10 minutes in length and videos should not be ‘edited’ in any form. In sending videos, it is understood that permission has been granted by the singer(s).

Videos should be sent to asongfornoraandpat@ gmail.com and will be accepted no later than January 22.

“We look forward to hearing your contribution to this honouree video in memory of the late Nora and Pat,” said organisers.

If you should have any further queries please contact Michaela Keenaghan/ Ciara Horan on asongfornoraandpat@gmail.com