Tipperary garda warning to beware of phone scam following theft incident
The gardaí in Tipperary are warning people to be vigilant following an incident in which an individual claiming to be from a reputable company phoned a homeowner who gave details of their bank account, which resulted in theft.
The gardaí are also are investigation the theft of tools an other items from a site at the Rathcairn estate in Moneygall which took place on Monday night of last week.
They are also seeking information on the theft of items from a car parked at Tullaskeagh Drive, Knock Road, Roscrea on Tuesday night of last week.
