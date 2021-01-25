Tipperary teen gets suspended sentence for 'multiple offences'

A Nenagh teenager was given a six-month jail sentence by Nenagh Court for what the judge described as “multiple offences”.

However, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath suspended the sentence for two years on Christian O'Brien, 19, of 114a Carrig Rua, Nenagh, after she was told that he was trying to put his life back together and was co-operating with the probation service.

At a sitting of the court on January 8, the judge said her difficulty with Mr O'Brien was that he had a number of previous convictions and there were now multiple offences to which he had pleaded guilty.

The court heard that among the offences was one where the defendant was found highly intoxicated and urinating against an apartment at 4.24pm on August 29, 2020.

He was also pleading to a road traffic matter on August 21 last year.

On the same date he entered a private driveway of a house at Gortlandroe where a car was ransacked.

He was also pleading guilty to theft from Aldi, Nenagh, on September 24, 2020, and another theft matter on October 1, 2020.

Ms McKeever said her client was now fully co-operating with the probation service and was putting his life back together again.

He had put his hands up and pleaded guilty to everything before the court and wanted to make a fresh start.

Judge MacGrath ruled that a condition of the two year suspension on the sentence was that Mr O’Brien engaged with the probation and after-care services and that he entered a bond to stay out of trouble in the sum of €250.

A fine of €100 was imposed on a public order charge.

The judge warned Mr O’Brien that if he re-offended within the two-year suspension period he would be brought back before her and would serve the full six months sentence imposed.

Judge MacGrath took a number of other charges into account.