Tipperary deaths, Wednesday January 27

The late Theresa Barry,

The death has occurred of Theresa Barry (née O'Sullivan), Glenflesk, Monadreen, Thurles, formerly of Listowel, Co. Kerry and retired teacher, Scoil Angela, Thurles. Peacefully after a short illness. Under the wonderful dedication of the Staff of Med 2 Ward, South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Will be sadly missed by her devoted loving husband Joe, daughters Anne and Maria, cherished grandchildren Ethan, Adam, Liam and Ava, sons in law Kiran and Graham, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers Mossie and Eddie, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Ita, Maureen, Kay and Tess, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of wonderful friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Following government restrictions on public gatherings, Theresa's funeral is private. Her funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday, January 28, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The Church is limited to 10 family members. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but are unable due to current restrictions, may join the funeral Mass, by following the link www.thurlesparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private.

The late Brigid (Biddy) Carey

The death has occurred of Brigid (Biddy) Carey (née Hanly), Cummermore, Kilcommon, Tipperary January 26, 2021, suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving children John, Tom, Eileen, Pat, Donie, Matt, Mary, Gerry and Larry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

House Private, please.

"May She Rest in Peace"

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Mary Gleeson

The death has occurred of Mary Gleeson, Garryspillane, Knocklong, Tipperary, formerly The Abbey and Gortnagoona, Templemore. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her sister Rita, her brother in law Tom Ryan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially her dear friend Nell.

Due to government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, January 28, in St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane, Knocklong, at 11.30am, followed by burial in Templemore Cemetery, arriving at approximately 1.30pm. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following website: https://www.facebook.com/knocklongglenbrohane.parish

Condolences may be left on EJGrey.com

Rest in peace

The late Elizabeth (Betty McCabe)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McCabe (nee McGrath) Main St Ballyporeen Co Tipperary and formerly Anne St Bailieborough Co Cavan. Died 26/1/2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary, Sean, Eileen, Michelle and Tracey, sisters Rosie and Peggy (London), grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines Betty's funeral will be private to family only. Betty's funeral procession will leave Clarke's Funeral Home, Thursday morning at 10.40am to arrive at St Anne's Church, Bailieborough for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Knockbride West (Tunnyduff) via Ardmone.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines for those standing along the funeral procession.

Family flowers only please.

Funeral Mass can be on Clarke's funeral directors Facebook page viewedhttps://www.facebook.com/clarkesfuneraldirectors/ and on St Annes Church webcam link www.churchservices.tv/stannesbailieborough

The late Kay (Kathleen) Murray

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Murray (née Geoghegan), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Kilsheelan, Tipperary.



Peacefully following a short illness. Predeceased by her husband George and daughter Catherine. Kay was much loved by her son John, daughter-in-law Roisin, beloved grandchildren Olivia and George, son-in-law Martin, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May Kay rest in peace

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of Kay’s relatives and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask of everyone who knew and loved Kay to take some time and light a candle and think about happy times with Kay. A memorial service will be held for Kay with family and friends when possible at a later date. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot may view the Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 28, at 11o'c by using the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/OurLadyofGoodCounselBallyboden

Kay's funeral cortege will pass by the residence at 10.40o'c on Thursday morning if you would like to line the street to pay your respect, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The late Joan O'Brien

The death has occurred of JOAN O'BRIEN (née RAY), St. Joseph`s Park, Nenagh, Tipperary



Peacefully after an illness. Pre-deceased by her beloved father Patrick and grandson Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick and daughter Elaine. Her mother Josephine and sisters Sarah, Fran, Mary and Carmel. Grandchildren Jake, Sophie and Katie. Brothers in law, Sisters in law, nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Joan rest in peace

Due to current Government advice regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Joan will take place at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by a private cremation. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view her mass live on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 fm.

The late Kathleen Sheedy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Sheedy (née Egan), Turtulla, Thurles, Tipperary



Peacefully after a short illness. Under the care of the dedicated staff in Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by her loving brothers Nikki, Philly, Paddy and her dear sister Nancy. Beloved wife of Tom and dear mother to Catherine, John, Marita and Majella, cherished grandchildren Christopher, Nichola, Jessica and Rachel, great-grandchildren Samuel and Orlagh, sons in law Valentine, Pat and Brendan, daughter-in-law Helen, sister to Johnny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

In line with government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Kathleen's family and friends, a private funeral will take place. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Kathleen would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

To view Kathleen's Funeral Mass via webcam on Friday at www.thurlesparish.ie. Kathleen's Funeral celebration will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday, January 29, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only please, as per Kathleen's wishes. Donations, if desired, to Thurles Meals on Wheels, Stradavoher, Thurles, E41 TW73.