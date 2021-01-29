ALERT: Popular burger buns pulled from shelves across Ireland due to pesticides

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for certain batches of Schnitzer Gluten Free Organic Hamburger Buns due to the unauthorised presence of the pesticide ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide and is toxic to humans. The pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

Although the consumption of products containing the contaminated sesame seeds does not pose an immediate risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of the pesticide over a long period.

The implicated batches have the following best-before dates:

27.01.2021, 17.02.2021, 07.03.2021, 07.04.2021, 03.02.2021, 24.02.2021, 14.03.2021, 12.04.2021, 06.02.2021, 01.03.2021, 21.03.2021, 15.04.2021, 10.02.2021, 03.03.2021 and 28.03.2021.

"The above batches of Schnitzer Gluten Free Organic Hamburger Buns are being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds that were used in the product," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU. Although the consumption of products containing the contaminated sesame seeds does not pose an immediate risk to health, there may be heath issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period. Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."