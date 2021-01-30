Town Park funding welcomed by Templemore Community Development Association

The allocation of €53,000 funding for further maintenance and development of Templemore Town Park, secured by Tipperary County Council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, was enthusiastically welcomed by Templemore Community Development Association (TCDA) at their monthly January Zoom meeting.

The meeting heard that the Town Park project envisaged works which include upgrading all the outstanding pathways with a tarmacadam surface, improvements to the amenity area and entrance on the Dunkerrin Road, installation of further bench seating and the erection of appropriate signage.

It is expected that the proposed works will also improve access and use of the park by people with disabilities and enhance the overall social and leisure experience of visitors.

While frequently referred to as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the town, the park has never been more appreciated by the local community than in the current challenge of living with Covid19. Daily walks in the park, taking in the lake and woodlands and their fauna and flora has been very helpful in supporting the physical and mental health and wellbeing of the community.

The meeting noted that the proposed park project reflects some of the key recommendations of the TCDA 5 Year Community Action Plan for Templemore, where the Town Park along with the Town Hall feature as the key areas for action.

The Council have signalled that they will consult with representatives of Templemore Community Development Association on the detail of the proposed park project.

Members of TCDA particularly expressed their appreciation of the Municipal and County Council as well as public representatives in driving forward initiatives which reflect the voice of the community.

In an update on other business, the meeting was told that TCDA had made a submission to the work being done by consultants on the Tipperary Tourism Product and to Stage 1 of the Tipperary County Development Plan 2022 – 2028 and that the planning of the regeneration of the Town Hall was progressing to the point that project plans would be presented by the Council for consultation as soon as the Covid19 situation allowed.

The progression of the Energy Master Plan project for Templemore by the Sustainable Energy Committee (SEC) of TCDA was also welcomed.

The meeting acknowledged that Covid-19 has adversely affected the implementation of the 5 Year Plan but that significant progress had been achieved in areas of the plan through the work of statutory, voluntary and community organisations. It is intended to shortly publish a progress report on Templemore.ie for the information of the community.

Tom Peters, Chair of TCDA told the Tipperary Star that work on prioritising the many other recommendations of the 5 Year Plan and identifying funding streams and partner organisations is being progressed.

Tom concluded by stressing the importance of local community support for businesses and particularly urged the community to shop local and support jobs in Templemore.