Sustainable Energy Community launch in Templemore

Good news for Templemore! In keeping with Templemore’s 5 Year Town Plan, a Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) was established in January 2021.

Throughout 2020 the Templemore Community Development Association met with various key players from ECTC (Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperatives) and the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) both in person and then virtually, in keeping with the times, to understand all the possibilities before us.

An online town webinar on May 14 last took place to share our findings and plans. Grant applications were duly made and funding approval was received from the SEAI for Templemore’s Sustainable Energy Community in early August.

The next important step was to find an Energy Auditor with six companies invited to tender for the role of Energy Auditor. A successful candiate was chosen in November; the Tipperary Energy Agency or TEA.

The TEA have received significant awards in Ireland and Europe for itself, it’s staff and it’s clients. As Energy Auditor it will be carrying out the necessary analysis of Templemore’s energy usage and will subsequently prepare our Energy Master Plan, establishing Templemore’s 3-year sustainable energy roadmap.

So, what does all this mean for Templemore and how can you get involved ?

Another online event will soon be hosted by the Templemore Community Development Association and the TEA in mid February which will be widely advertised. This will inform the town as to how community members can participate directly in this initiative by filling out online surveys and collaborating with the project. (In so doing community members will be in with a chance to benefit from a free energy audit for their home, business or community building.)

The far-reaching aim of Templemore’s SEC is to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Templemore as well as improving the quality of life of the community through energy efficiency, financial savings and a transition away from fossil fuels to renewable and locally-owned energy.

Templemore’s SEC is very much a community-led initiative. It’s success or otherwise will depend to a large degree on willing and active participation from the community of Templemore itself over the coming months and years.

The TCDA look forward to lots of collaborative and innovative work moving forward and to making a lasting difference to the sustainability of our town.