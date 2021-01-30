A King’s retreat at Dún na Rí: Superb Thurles property hits the market

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are delighted to present to the market, Dun Oisin, a superb 5-bedroom detached residence, set on mature grounds extending to c. 0.27 acre.

This beautiful property is proudly situated in a small exclusive residential development (7 No. residences in total) known as Dun na Ri, in the village of Two Mile Borris.

Internally the property offers bright and generously proportioned accommodation extending to 2,200 sq. ft. (205 sq.m.).

The ground floor accommodation includes, Entrance Hall, Sitting Room, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining room, Utility, Bedroom 5, En-Suite/Shower Room.

Upstairs comprises a large Landing with Hot-Press, 4 no. Bedrooms (One Master Bedroom) with built in wardrobes, and Family Bathroom.

Externally, the beautifully manicured site contains detached garage, gated entrance with tarmacadam driveway, private sun-filled paved BBQ setting, and an array of trees, hedging and colourful shrubs, an idyllic area for outdoor entertaining.

The property is connected to all main services, has OFCH and double-glazed windows throughout.

This is a superb opportunity for those seeking a luxury family home in a small close knit community with a wonderful countryside setting.

The property is within walking distance of local shops, schools, services and amenities.

It is deally positioned for daily commuters to and from city locations (Dublin/Kilkenny/Cork) with access to the M8 motorway at Two Mile Borris and Horse and Jockey.

The Virtual Tour / Actual Viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie