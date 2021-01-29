PROPERTY WATCH: 'Characterful and cosy' three-bedroom cottage for less than €100k

Described as a 'characterful and cosy' cottage in County Kerry, this three-bedroom residence is new to the market and comes with an attractive price tag.

Located just off the main N69 route and within a short three-minute drive to the famed heritage town of Listowel and all amenities, this 60 sq/m cottage is set on a large 0.98 acre site - allowing the discerning purchaser plenty of room to extend if they wish.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of a spacious living area/dining room, two bedrooms and a shower room and bathroom. On the first floor, is a spacious third bedroom.

The residence has the benefit of oil-fired central heating as well as a solid fuel stove, onsite septic tank and double-glazed windows fitted throughout.

This property is listed with a price tag of €85,000. For more information or to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.