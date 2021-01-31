Tipperary improves to ‘moderately littered’

The final litter survey of 2020 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Tipperary town deemed “moderately littered” in 30th place in the ranking of 37 towns and cities. The town was previously classed as ‘littered’.

Kilkenny again took top spot, ahead of Killarney and Ennis. According to the report, litter levels continue to rise nationwide, with fewer than half of the towns surveyed deemed clean.

The An Taisce report for Tipperary stated: “A slight improvement for Tipperary town, which suffered from 3 heavily littered sites. By far the worst was the Recycle Facility at Tesco, Limerick Road. A vacant site at Laneway on O’Brien Street presented poorly and was significantly littered. Bank Place Car Park had very obvious and heavy levels of litter around the perimeter.

Top-ranking sites included Tipp Town Shopping Centre, ‘The Plan’ Public Park at Emmet Street and the residential area of Avondale Crescent. These were not just good with regard to litter but very well presented and maintained.”

In all, litter levels rose in 24 of the 37 towns and cities inspected by An Taisce at the end of 2020, resulting in only 17 being judged to be clean – a fall of over 25% on last summer and in sharp contrast to just 3 years ago, when 80% were clean.

According to IBAL, the survey results are consistent with a trend in recent years. “The decline in cleanliness is less a case of the poorer areas getting worse, but of previously clean towns slipping to littered,” says IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan.

“Covid is clearly a factor here, but we should never accept litter as inevitable. It comes down to people disposing of their waste without regard for their surroundings or their fellow citizens and it is entirely unnecessary.”

One explanation for the rise in litter lies in the restrictions surrounding cleaning services during the pandemic. “While council workers have not been on the streets as much as normal, the general public has been spending more time than ever out of doors,” says Mr Horgan. There was a sharp rise in the amounts of litter on approach roads to towns, reflecting the fact that the benign winter has seen masses of people out walking. “Ironically, too many of them are showing a shameful disregard for the environment they are enjoying.”

Coffee cups were among the most prevalent litter types found, while there was another rise in glass bottles and cans, suggesting that outdoor drinking has not waned over the winter months. The survey also showed that the second half of 2020 brought a further increase in PPE-related litter, primarily masks. “8 months into the pandemic, we would have hoped people would have moved to reusable masks with a resulting fall in mask-related litter. In fact, we are seeing more and more of them ending up our streets,” says Mr Horgan.

The report highlighted a continued rise in the number of blackspots in towns and cities. IBAL was once again critical of the failure of local authorities to address sites that had been identified in previous surveys as heavily littered. 36 such sites were revisited in this latest survey, yet only 11% were found to have been cleaned up and more than a quarter had actually worsened.

The reluctance among civic-minded people to pick up litter during the pandemic may carry long term consequences. “We risk losing a civic behaviour which is vital in keeping our country clean.” Mr Horgan. said.