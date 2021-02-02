Kelly expresses concern for staff at Nenagh Hospital

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly TD has voiced his concern for staff at Nenagh hospital over Covid levels currently at the hospital.

‘I’m deeply concerned for the staff at Nenagh hospital given the level of Covid infection at the hospital. There is a large quantity of staff out due to the virus that either have contradicted it or are close contacts. Along with that the staff are exhausted after the toughest year they’ve ever had working in the health service.

Our neighbours and friends working there have been true heroes over the last year and need our support. We can do so by following all public Heath advice”.

Deputy Kelly also raised concerns over a large volume of staff still not receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“More importantly the staff in the Hospital need to be given full support with top grade PPE and a focused plan to get the virus out of the hospital.

Ultimately, the staff need to be fully vaccinated and the fact that a large amount of the staff still have not received even their first vaccine needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.