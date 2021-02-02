Tipperary Library Service hosts 2021 Wellness Webinar Series

Life this winter has just been that little bit more difficult. The shorter days, loss of sunlight, colder temperatures, wet weather, and now Level 5 restrictions, all make it hard to stay healthy, eat well and keep fit and flexible.

To address these issues, and help overcome them, Tipperary County Council Library Service has teamed up with Pegasus Consulting and PhysioNow.ie to put together a panel of expert lecturers, physiotherapists and psychologists, to offer a series of key presentations on how to stay energised, nourished, fit and happy for the coming months.

These lectures are free, and will be offered over Zoom. The lectures will run for three Wednesdays this February - 3, 17 and 24 – and all at 12.30 p.m.

1. Wednesday February 3, at 12.30 p.m.: Winter Wellness (Body) – discusses how to stay energised, nourished, fit and healthy for the coming months. The talk will cover fitness, flexibility and mobility, along with eating well and essential vitamins, and good sleep.

2. Wednesday February 17, at 12.30 p.m.: Home Schooling – advice for parents on teaching your own children, with tips on online resources.

3. Wednesday February 24, at 12.30 p.m.: Winter Wellness (Mind) - psychologist Dr Aoife Quinn on how to keep the mind healthy during a pandemic, with tips on how to relax, de-stress and cope with the difficulties of living apart from loved ones and working from home.

The speakers are:

Colette O’Flynn, B. Physio, M.I.S.C.P., Lic. Ac., is a chartered physiotherapist, a licensed acupuncturist and a Pilates instructor. Her work features regularly on RTE television, online, and in newspapers and magazines.

Dr Aoife Quinn has a BA in Psychology from the National University of Maynooth, and a PhD from the School of Psychology, UCD. Aoife is a DCU psychology tutor and teaches the sport and exercise psychology, counselling psychology and addiction studies diplomas at City Colleges.

To book a place, contact Tipperary County Council Library Service on libraries@tipperarycoco.ie, phone 0761 06 6100, or WebChat at www.tipperarylibraries.ie.