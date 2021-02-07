Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré tribute to former teaching staff

Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré have paid tribute to two former staff members who passed away in recent weeks.

Emmet Arrigan and Evelyn Hennessy are remembered for their contribution and dedication to education throughout their respective careers.

A spokesperson for the school said: “They both gave wonderful service to Roscrea Vocational School and the Sacred Heart Convent respectively and in later years of their teaching profession to Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré.”

“We extend our sincere sympathies to their families and friends and remember their great contribution to the education of students from Roscrea and surrounding areas. May they both Rest In Peace,” they added.