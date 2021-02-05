Tipperary coffee company hoping for glory at National Enterprise Awards

One of Tipperary’s most impressive businesses, Pergamino Ltd. T/a The Old Barracks Coffee Roasters have been announced as a finalist for this year’s National Enterprise Awards. The awards, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, will take place virtually on February 11.

Pergamino Ltd. T/a The Old Barracks Coffee Roasters were selected to represent Local Enterprise Office Tipperary at the awards and will compete against 29 other finalists for a prize fund totaling €50,000.

Pergamino Ltd., founded by Alan Andrews owner of the artisan coffee roastery, commenced trading in 2018. Located in the picturesque village of Birdhill the roastery showcases live coffee roasting via state of the art coffee roasting management technology that allows the company to deliver consistency and quality coffee at its flagship store.

The company currently supplies coffee to a range of wholesale clients, as well as direct to consumer both online and through retail.

Recognising the power of Brands, Alan has added Guji Coffee to his list. Having opened Guji Cofffee Bar in Nenagh more recently, in October 2020, he opened Guji Coffee Bar in Cork.

Alan acknowledges that Covid-19 really tested the team and 2020 was a tough year in many ways; thankfully the Company was able to pivot their business model quickly and this helped him to not only maintain their core team but also tripling their workforce. The Company now employs 26 staff at their three locations.

The finalists, selected by the Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities, represent a diverse range of businesses that are supported by the LEOs across the country. Now in their 22nd year, the awards celebrate small businesses and includes awards that recognise excellence in exporting, sustainability and innovation along with 8 regional awards and an overall National Enterprise Awards winner.

This year also sees the addition of two new award categories that reflect the challenging business conditions that companies have faced in 2020. The Pivot Award will be presented to a company who has successfully pivoted their business in the face of challenging conditions in the last 12 months. The Brexit Ready Award will be presented to a company who have excelled in their preparation for Brexit particularly where it would have created specific challenges for them as a business.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, said; “Through the National Enterprise Awards we celebrate the very best in small local companies who are leading in their field of business expertise. Over the past 20 years the awards have been the benchmark for excellence in micro-enterprise across the country. Looking at the list of winners, finalists and participants through the years it is easy to be inspired by our talented businesses and people who are the backbone of outstanding Irish entrepreneurs, many of whom are trading successfully across the globe.

This year’s finalists are no different with some exceptional companies shortlisted. The very best of luck to all finalists and no doubt they will continue to grow beyond this and become part of Ireland’s growing international business community.

Michael Smith – Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council. ”The National Enterprise Awards celebrate the outstanding resilience that our small businesses show time and time again across the County. These micro-enterprises are the backbone of our local economy in Tipperary. Alan you carry proudly the blue and gold colours and we send you best wishes from the County”.