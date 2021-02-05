Animal rescue centres could be overwhelmed in 2022 says Tipperary rescue founder

An animal rescue in Tipperary has expressed concern that rescues will be overwhelmed by surrendered pets once people return to offices and schools reopen.

Haven Rescue, based near Roscrea, has helped to re-home hundreds of animals since opening its doors in 2017.

“Rescues will be crippled in 2022,” warns Haven co-founder Rosie who has been involved with animal welfare for the last 15 years.

The demand for puppies spiralled last year across the country as work from home became the norm and many people decided to expand their household by adopting an animal. However Rosie now fears that a high proportion of these pets may end up in local pounds when workers return to the office and place increased demands on already under pressure rescues.

“People aren’t thinking long term,” she worries.

“We see a lot of animals surrendered because they start digging but they are doing it because they are bored,” adds Rosie.

Teddy arrived to Haven as a stray. He was very emaciated, had fleas and was covered in mange. Teddy is pictured after his grooming session thanks to Haven Rescue

Haven Rescue is unique in that it operates solely on a fostering basis and is reliant on volunteers to take in animals. These animals can stay with their foster family for a period of between one week and six months depending on the level of care required before they are matched to their new forever home.

While in their new foster homes, animals receive veterinary care and are assessed by a canine behaviorist who works with the rescue. The dogs are also house trained and learn how to interact with other animals.

The rescue’s core committee is made up of six members however the wider volunteer network spans to almost 30 foster homes.

“A lot of the ground work is done by the time an animal reaches its forever home,” she says.

Haven Rescue helped Ginger find her forever home in Nenagh. Ginger pictured below looking happy after receiving veterinary care in her new home

As with many animal rescue centres across the country, covering veterinary bills is a constant struggle. Several fundraising events that Haven Rescue relied upon were canceled last year due to the pandemic. A GoFundMe page was set up last October to offset some of the costs however the rescue currently has a vet bill of €25,000.

“We microchip, neuter and vaccinate every animal before they leave us. We could spend between €200 to €400 to prep each dog. Dental can be very costly for greyhounds and we could pay out between €100 and €600 for each one depending on the amount of work required.”

Households looking to adopt a dog from Haven Rescue are required to pay a €150 adoption fee which Rosie points out is far less than what many people pay for certain breeds online.

“With us they are getting everything covered (microshipping, vaccines etc) and most importantly they are giving an animal a second chance.”

As well as providing care to countless animals, Haven Rescue is committed to helping educate people about animal welfare by providing talks in schools across the county.

“Many people are not aware how wonderful pets greyhounds and lurchers can be. There is a misconception there that these breeds require a lot of exercise but in reality greyhounds are quite lazy and love nothing more than a brisk walk outdoors and a sleep on the couch. They can be great pets for people living in apartments,” explains Rosie.

To find out more information about Haven Rescue visit their Facebook page @theHavenRescu.