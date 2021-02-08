Services to Resume at Nenagh Hospital

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital will reopen from tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9.

Services at Nenagh were temporarily curtailed on Saturday, January 30 owing to the considerable number of staff then unavailable for duty due to Covid-19.

Staffing levels at Nenagh have now recovered sufficiently to allow the Injury Unit to reopen from this Tuesday morning. In addition the Medical Assessment Unit (GP referral) will also resume its normal operations in Nenagh from Tuesday, February 9.

The majority of outpatient appointments at Nenagh Hospital and across UL Hospitals Group remain deferred until further notice, in accordance with public health restrictions prompted by a significant surge in Covid-19.

Time-critical outpatient appointments are being accommodated with patients being contacted directly in advance

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital is open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, and can be contacted on 067-42311.

Visit www.hse.ie/injuryunits for further information.

