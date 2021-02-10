Tipperary deaths, Wednesday February 10

The late Mary Shanahan

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan (née Butler), Pallashill, Drombane, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary, peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Matt, son Jamie, daughter Caoimhe, parents Thomas and Kathleen Butler, mother-in-law Maura, sister Joan (Cummins), brothers-in-law Michael Johnson, Billy Cummins and Michael Shanahan, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Margaret, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, godchildren Amy and Odhran, relatives, work colleagues at Barry's Supervalu, Thurles, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines a private family Mass will take place on Thursday at 1 o'clock in The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Mary's Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at drominch.com/inchchurch/

The late Pat Toohey

The death has occurred of Pat Toohey, Scragg, Burgess, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, February 7, 2021, suddenly, at home. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Bridget, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government and HSE Guidelines a private family Funeral Mass (10 people) for Pat will take place on Wednesday in Boher Church at 11.30 am followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Tobin

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Tobin, Lisbalting, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his brothers, in his 95th year, passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Nora, son Jerome, grandsons Zachary (and partner Jill), Yahsin (and wife Raissa), great-grand-daughter Zaya, sister Eileen (O’Donnell), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash at 12.00 noon on Thursday. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan, Luton, England and late of Oola Hills, Co. Limerick, February 5, 2021. Beloved father of Amanda, Grace, James and the late Roger. Lovingly remembered by his brother James B (Ryan - Kilfeacle), sister Maureen (Whelan - Dublin), sister-in-law Mary C (Ryan - Kilfeacle), son-in-law Craig (Searle), nephew Brendan (Ryan) and niece Grace (Ryan). Predeceased by his parents John and Ida and sisters Sister Rosario (Ryan) and Sister Eda (Ryan). Deeply regretted also by his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends.

Private cremation service will take place in Luton in the coming weeks. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later stage when the current restrictions are lifted.

The late Marlene Power (nee Cook)

The death has occurred of Marlene Power (née Cook), Hawthorns, Nenagh, Tipperary, late of Bristol, England. Peacefully after a short illness. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Cyril and cherished family Katherine, Suzanne, Micheal and Rachael, sister Jean, brother Keith, grandchildren Jessica, Sean, Niamh, Jack & Ronan. Sons in law Tommy, Thomas and James. Daughter in law Jo. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Funeral Mass for Marlene will be at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Friday at 1 o’c. Burial afterwards in Garrykennedy Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the livestream of her Requiem Mass on Nenaghparish.ie or on Fm radio at 106.2. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Catherine O'Meara (nee O'Driscoll)

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Meara (nee O'Driscoll), 19 Castlepark, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, February 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Alan, her devoted children, Jennifer, Seán and Liam, her mother Breda and sister Linda, brothers-in-law Paul and Mark, sisters-in-law Marie and Catie, special friend Audrey Collins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad time.

The late John Frawley

The death has occurred of John Frawley, Firhouse, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary, February 8, 2021, Firhouse, D.24, formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Rose and much loved father of Julianne and Michele. John will be forever loved and sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Brian, his adored granddaughters Emily, Saorise and Hannah, sister Kitty, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. John’s funeral Mass will be streamed live from The Church of St. Mary of The Rosary, Nenagh :https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-mary-of-the-rosary at 11am on Friday morning.

The late Tom (Tommy) Cotter

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Cotter, Abbey Street, Cahir, Tipperary. Tom died peacefully but unexpectedly at the Mercy Hospital Cork. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bid, sons Paul and Noel, daughter Louise, daughters in law Kathy and Siobhan, son in law Tommy, grand children Conor, Mathew, Caitlin, Allanah, Evan, Katie and Eva, brothers John and Ned, sisters Ann, Patricia and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Tom's funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday morning at 11.30am for a private family funeral in St. Mary's church, Cahir at 12 noon and afterwards he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current government guidelines with respect to social distancing. For those who cannot attend, Tom's funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.stmaryscahir.ie/

The late Maureen Carew (nee Shanahan)

The death has occurred of Maureen Carew (née Shanahan), Clontarf and formerly of Bishopswood, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, slipped away peacefully in her 97th year on February 9, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her siblings Martin, Liam, Nora, Agnes and Peggy. A wonderful mother to Margaret (Bourke), Dermot, May (Ryan), Liam, and Therese (Duff), beloved sister to Kitty and Mickjoe, loving grandmother to Mary, Maria, Mandy, Therese, Diarmuid, Paudie, Mary, Sarah, Philip, Conor, Nikki, Jess, Hollie, Chloe, and Jack and proud great-grandmother to her 19 great-grandchildren. A caring mother-in-law to Betty, Con, Phil and Frank and a cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her dear friend Annette and her many wonderful neighbours and friends.

House private please.

The Funeral Mass for Maureen can be viewed live on Thursday morning, February 11, 2021 at 10 am via the following link. Burial thereafter in Upper Church Cemetery Co. Tipperary.

St. Anthony's Church, Clontarf

The late Elizabeth (Lilly) Butler (nee Mulligan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lilly) Butler (née Mulligan) late of Kickham Street, Treacy Park and Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died February 9, 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Nicky, Thomas, Gerry, Pa and Willie, daughters Betty, Margaret and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Thursday, February 11, 2021, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Due to HSE Guidelines Lilly's funeral Mass and burial will take place for immediate family.

The late John Brennan

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Pouldine, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, February 9, 2021, after a short illness, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre deceased by his parents Ellen (Nell) and Sean.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Bridget, daughters Aisling and Caoimhe, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts in law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning February 12 at 11.30am in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Interment in Moycarkey new cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com John’s Mass may be viewed on www.ejgrey.com

The late Elsie Jackson (nee Fairbrother)

The death has occurred of Elsie Jackson (née Fairbrother), Brownhills, Aghancon, Roscrea, Tipperary,

peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Arthur, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Ella, Joan and Linda, son Billy, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Karen and Amy, god-daughter Eunice, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Due to goverment guidelines Elsie's Funeral Service will be for family only (10 people). Private removal on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm (travelling out the Kinnitty Road, turning left at Coopers Bridge, passing the home house) and arriving at Aghancon Church for Funeral Service at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jenny Gissane (nee O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Jenny (Jean Rose) Gissane (née O'Brien) formerly of Killaloe, Co. Clare and Islandbawn, Nenagh. Peacefully at home in Barbane, Broadford, Co. Clare in the loving care of her daughter in law Edel and carer Anne Reddan. Sadly missed by her loving husband Robert (Bobby), a wonderful, proud mother to Ann-Marie, Robert and Alan. Doting grandmother to Tara-Jane, Oisín, Conor, Mia, Joseph, Claire, Ashleí, Aaron, Austin and Íde. Son in law Mark, daughter in law Edel and Robert's partner Rhinne, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to the Government's restrictions on Covid 19 Jenny's funeral will be private on Thursday February 11 at 11am in St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe with burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe.