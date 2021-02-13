Extend and increase fuel allowance with cold snap underway - says Kelly

With snow and sleet forecast, and hundreds of thousands of workers now confined at home, Labour leader Alan Kelly has called on the Government to extend eligibility for the fuel allowance for the duration of lockdown to workers on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and to extend the fuel season for 2021 by four weeks for those already on the payment, as happened last year.

He said: “with Ireland in a Level 5 lockdown hundreds of thousands of workers are confined to their homes for the next month at least, while snow and sleet has been forecast for the week ahead.

“The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is not at present a qualifying payment for fuel allowance, however if the household meets the other qualifying conditions such as the means test they can receive this vital support.

“Labour has previously called on the government to provide as a temporary support for the duration of this winter lockdown a weekly fuel allowance to those who are on the PUP. This would be worth an extra €28 per week to a household and would help with the extra cost of heating homes in the weeks ahead. With snow and cold weather forecast across the country this is a vitally needed support.

“Last year four extra weeks of the fuel allowance were also paid to the 375,000 households in receipt of the benefit, and a similar extension should be committed to for this year. Elderly and vulnerable people are confined to home and their heating bills will be higher with the latest cold snap.

“Fuel allowance is a means tested payment, and is usually paid over 28 weeks, with one payment per household.

“What we are calling for is a time limited once off payment to cover heating costs for those with no other choice but to stay at home in the coming weeks during the coldest time of the year, and an additional four weeks for those already in receipt of the payment.

“Despite an increase in the weekly payment in the Budget, it still means people this year would be down €49 overall versus last winter.

“Older and vulnerable people are spending more time at home but will receive less this winter then they did in the one just gone.

“I am calling on the government even at this late stage to take on board Labour’s suggestion of providing an extra 4 weeks of fuel allowance this winter, and to ensure those on the PUP have access to the payment.”