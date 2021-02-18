Great news for St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Deputy Jackie Cahill has announced that St Joseph’s College in Borrisoleigh is set to benefit from two new special educational needs classrooms. Deputy Cahill received confirmation from Minister Norma Foley this morning that funding will be made available for the well-known secondary school in Borrisoleigh under the Additional Accommodation Scheme. Cahill has welcomed this positive news for the Borrisoleigh catchment area today and is delighted to acknowledge further investment in Tipperary’s educational institutions by a Fianna Fáil Minister.

Commenting on this announcement today, the Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary said: “I received very good news from Minister Foley this morning that St Joseph’s College in Borrisoleigh has been approved for funding under the 2021 Additional Accommodation Scheme for two new SEN classrooms. The value of funding will be revealed after the tender process, as is usual practice for an announcement of this sort, but I can confirm that it is considerable.”

“This is very good news for education for the Borrisoleigh catchment area today that sees students travelling from numerous parishes around the north and middle of the county for top class education. I am very grateful that Minister Foley continues to work with me on so many schools applications and educational issues in the county and I thank her for approving this funding today. I would also like to congratulate school principal Kevin McCarthy and the board of management on a very successful application”, Cahill concluded.