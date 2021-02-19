Tipperary ladies in the running to secure their place at Miss Ireland final

Two Tipperary ladies are hoping to stand out from the crowd at this year’s Miss Ireland semi-final which takes place virtually on February 28.

Shannon Brennan was named 1st runner up and Andrea O'Rourke was named 2nd runner up at the Miss Tipperary selection night last September.

The girls will now go forward to the virtual semi final at the end of the month where they will complete live interviews with a panel of judges on the night.

Preparation is already underway for the event with the girls both having to record video introductions for the judging panel. These video clips will be compiled into a TV format for judges to view on the night. Prejudging will take place on February 22 in advance of the live final.

“We are very hopeful that this year both Andrea and Shannon will follow in Bailey Gavin and Ciara Coman’s shoes who were last year's successful semi finalists and join our current Miss Tipperary Maeve Yee in the Miss Ireland final,” says Miss Tipperary organiser Esme Mansergh Wallace.

Shannon, 20, from Skeheenarinky, Co Tipperary is a English and History student in UCC. She works in a C&M Recruitment and the Lazy Bean Cafe in Cahir.

Holycross native Andrea, age 21, is a marketing student at Cork Institute of Technology and hopes to pursue a career in fashion in the future. For more details download the Miss Ireland app or follow @missirelandorg on social media.