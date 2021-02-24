Tipperary deaths, Wednesday February 24

The late Jamsie Burke

The death has occurred of Jamsie Burke, Hurlers cross, Bunratty, Clare and formerly of Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh. Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff at Rivervale Nursing Home. Predeceased by his son Edward and sisters Bridget and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, sisters Nuala and Maura, brother John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Sally (Sarah) Bourke

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Bourke (nee McGrath), Balloughboy, Ballinure and formerly of Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, February 23, 2021, unexpectedly at home. Sally (Sarah), beloved wife of the late William (Willie). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary Mullins (Grallagh), Johanna Bourke (Ballsbridge) and Breda Crotty (Dungarvan), son Liam Bourke (Portlaoise), sons-in-law Tom and Liam, daughter-in-law Natasha, grandchildren Andy, Karen, Teresa, Aisling and Sinead, great-granddaughter Lily, sister-in-law Kathleen Nolan (Roscommon), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Sally’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Thursday at 11am on http://funeralslive.ie/sally-bourke/.

The late John Fleming

The death has occurred of John Fleming, Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co.Tipperary. Died February 23, 2021. Sadly missed by his loving children sons Sean and Ken, daughters Martina and Louise, sons in law Derek and Ronan, daughter in law Sandra, grandchildren Saoirse, Aoife, Sarah and Ruby, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at Faugheen Church on Friday February 26, 2021 for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines John's Funeral and Burial will take place for immediate family. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Triona Butler

The death has occurred of Triona Butler (née Lonergan)

Gortmalogue, Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Triona, sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Jane and Clara, son-in-law James, brothers-in-law James and Anthony, sister-in-law Maura Gorey, grandchildren Jack, Jamie and Ivy, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Triona's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Friday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John the Baptist's Church, Powerstown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.Powerstownchurch.com

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.