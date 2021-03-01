BREAKING: Three Bank of Ireland branches in Tipperary to close

Three Bank of Ireland branches in Tipperary are set to close later in the year following an announcement from BOI this morning that the number of networks nationally will reduce by 103.

Branches in Cahir, Cashel and Templemore will close from September. The remaining six branches in Carrick on Suir, Nenagh, Clonmel, Thurles, Tipperary Town and Roscrea are unaffected.

According to a statement from BOI, the changes are "in response to significant trends in how people are banking."

The statement read: "Bank of Ireland is closing a number of branches nationwide and footfall at the closing branches is down on average by c60% since 2017, while digital usage has increased by one third."

88 branches will close in the Republic of Ireland while a further 15 locations will close in the North. Staff impacted by the closures will be offered the option to relocate to alternative branches, apply for alternative roles within the Bank, or transfer to BOI's phone and online customer support services.

During this morning's announcement, BOI also announced a new partnership with An Post who will be providing banking services locally, including in Tipperary.

Gavin Kelly, CEO, Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland said: “Although the trend has been to close branches, we have kept our branch network largely unchanged over the past decade. But we’ve now reached a tipping point between online and offline banking. Technology is evolving, and customers are using branches less, year on year. Between 2017 and 2020 footfall at the branches which are closing dropped by c60% on average. And even before Covid-19, branch footfall had reduced by almost a quarter over two years. Our mobile app is our busiest channel, c.430k customers log in each day, and traffic is up one third since 2018.

“That’s why we’ve announced changes today. We’re changing our branch network so it meets today’s demand, but we doing this in a way that protects local access to physical banking for those who want it through a new partnership with An Post. This ensures continuity of services locally for both personal and business customers.

“We know changes like this can cause concern for some customers. We’re not making these changes immediately – no branches will close in the next six months. That ensures that the An Post partnership is up and running before any branches close, and we will communicate fully with all customers about every option available, in a nearby BOI branch, online or at a local post office.

