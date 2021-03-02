New online learning platform launched to support pre-retirees in Tipperary

The Retirement Planning Council of Ireland (RPC) is delighted to announce the launch of a new online learning platform to facilitate the delivery of online pre-retirement courses.

The new platform ‘RPC Learn’, which has been developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will ensure pre-retirees can access holistic retirement supports remotely. Prior to this, all pre-retirement courses were delivered exclusively through in-person classroom sessions.

The easily accessible, user-friendly and intuitive learning platform ‘RPC Learn’ was developed in partnership with Aurion, the RPC’s e-learning and development specialist partner. ‘RPC Learn’ will be hosted on the LearnUpon platform and the RPC’s flagship two-day retirement programme will now be offered over four half days online.

Speaking of the development of the platform, RPC’s CEO Laura Farrell said “We were determined to develop an experience that was as close to our face to face offering, as is possible in an online capacity. We understand the importance of interaction and engagement in the online space, it is harder to sustain people’s attention and buy in when we are all struggling with endless Zoom meetings. We are confident that our platform sets us apart with respect to the individual experience our participants can anticipate”.

Course participants will have access to a step-by-step Retirement Planning Programme that will be delivered fully online. RPC Learn will guide the course participants through their journey of self-reflection, discovery and planning by providing access to pre-course materials and activities. Participants can also engage with the expert instructors and other course participants through live interactive online sessions.

Laura Farrell added: “Covid-19 has undoubtedly been a difficult time, but it has also presented additional challenges to those approaching retirement. The transition from working life to retirement is difficult at the best of times, and this is amplified by the absence of a support system in the workplace, which can be difficult for employers to deliver remotely. The RPC Learn platform aims to bridge this gap and ensure that soon to be retirees are prepared for changes that come with this next stage of living.”

RPC have now opened their online portfolio of dates from March onwards at https://www.rpc.ie/book-a-course/