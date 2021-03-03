Gardaí confirm arrests as UL bosses to hold breakfast meeting over Limerick 'party'

Gardaí have made three arrests and issued 30 fixed payment notices after dozens of students held a “street party” in Limerick.

Officers have also launched a probe to identify the organisers of the event, which saw fireworks set off, outdoor drinking taking place and bottles smashed on the ground in Castletroy.

A policing operation was immediately put in place following the reports of the incident in Carysfort Avenue, College Court, with a significant number of garda attending the scene.

A spokesperson for the gardai said the force intervened at 7.15pm on Tuesday evening, after “continued and orchestrated non-compliance” with both public health regulations and directions from An Garda Síochána.

Meanwhile, in another development, University of Limerick management will meet tomorrow morning following the incident, which has been described as “shocking beyond belief” by Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins.

Gardai have confirmed three people were apprehended at the scene – two men in their 20s were arrested under the Public Order Legislation.

A third man was arrested under Misuse of Drugs legislation.

Around 30 fixed payment notices for breaches of the Health Act have also been issued.

It’s not unreasonable to expect proper behaviour. Because students are away from home attending third level institutions doesn’t mean their public health responsibilities are left behind them at home. March 2, 2021

Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct. — University Of Limerick (@UL) March 2, 2021

My understanding is a full investigation is underway by both the Gardai and by the university authorities. Any student in breach of restrictions and regulations must & will face serious consequences — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 2, 2021

“Gardaí in Limerick will continue to provide high visibility patrols in the vicinity of the University of Limerick campus and surrounding residential areas to check compliance to Covid-19 regulations and keep the community safe,” said a statement from the force.

Significant number of Gardaí attended a public order incident in Castletroy this evening. Three arrests and over 30 FPNs for breach of Covid Regulations. Investigations ongoing to establish organisers of street party. pic.twitter.com/xNE0AzBpDI — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 2, 2021

“The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives,” the statement added.

Limerick TD Mr Collins said following tonight’s developments, he had been in contact with the senior minister in his department Simon Harris.

Contact was made with the university’s president Prof Kerstin Mey ahead of the morning meeting.

"It’s shocking beyond belief. It's the two fingers to everybody across Limerick. Limerick is very welcoming and and accommodating to students and this behaviour is so so disappointing,” said Mr Collins.

In a Tweet, the college said it will take action “with strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines.”

This message was reflected by Prof Mey on the UL presidential Twitter account.

Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct. — Professor Kerstin Mey (@ULPresident) March 2, 2021

Mr Harris described the scenes in Limerick as “completely unacceptable and a slap in the face to everyone sacrificing so much.”

“It does a real disservice to all students who abide by the rules day in and out. I have spoken to UL tonight, and my understanding is a full investigation is underway by both the Gardai and by the university authorities. Any student in breach of restrictions and regulations must and will face serious consequences,” he added.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating, and can be contacted at 061-212400.