€281,900 for Tipperary outdoor recreation

Deputy Michael Lowry has today announced €281,900 in funding for 2 projects under Measure 2 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in Tipperary, which has been welcomed warmly.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as Trails, Walkways, Cycleways, and Blueways.



The funding announced will benefit 2 medium-sized projects in Tipperary, with funding of €200,000 for the Suir Blueway Infrastructure Enhancement Project in Cahir and €81,900 for the Beara-Breifne Way (Lorrha to Portumna)

"I’m delighted to have successfully delivered these projects for Tipperary and for the support of Cllr. Andy Moloney in Cahir and Cllr. Michael O'Meara in Rathcabbin, who have also both supported these projects from the very beginning.

"The continued development and enhancement of our outdoor recreation infrastructure across the county is vitally important. Todays funding will benefit these facilities greatly and will make such a difference to the local communities and will also have a hugely positive impact on tourism.

Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomed the funding saying: “I am delighted to see this government invest for a second time in our outdoor amenities through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme. The last year has seen huge numbers of people get out and about more often in the evenings and weekends, to get some exercise, fresh air and to clear the head. This is good for people’s heath and good for mental health. Investments like these, going into the heart of rural communities will be of great benefit to ordinary people.”

“The €200,000 for the Suir Blueway will allow for infrastructural enhancement works to the existing walking trail along the River Suir Blueway to provide a safer, more accessible walkway adjacent to the mature native Irish forest.”

“Completion of the section of the Ormond Way walking trail from Lorrha to Portumna as part of the overall Beara-Breifne national walking route will be funded by this scheme to the value of €81,900.”

“I am delighted to welcome this funding today, that will greatly increase the outdoor amenities available for public access and enjoyment in the Premier County. I would like to that Minister Heather Humphreys for her consideration of Tipperary as part of this scheme”, Cahill concluded.