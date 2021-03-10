New exhibition launches online at The Source Arts Centre

Source Arts Centre launches an online exhibition this Saturday called 'Out-Building' - a group show with artists John Kennedy, Marilin North and John O'Reilly, curated by the Centre.

The exhibition looks at at depictions of what would be regarded as basic building structures - functional, prefabricated or kit-built rural and urban buildings that have a perception of having a low-architectural value.

Brendan Maher, Director at the Arts Centre says: "This is an exhibition of paintings, similar to any exhibition of landscape or portrait paintings, but with an unusual subject matter.

All buildings have a perceived value other than their monetary value in respect of their age, their location, their purpose and history, their architects or builders and whether they are built to be obsolete in a short period.

In respect of these elements, buildings make a statement about themselves and accrue a status. This exhibition looks at depictions of what would be called ‘low-status’ buildings. The images by the three Artists somewhat reassess our view of the importance of the buildings, by the very fact that they have been chosen to be painted. The exhibition looks at how great image-making can create, identify or add value to what can be regarded as the functional and mundane."

Artists John Kennedy (Tipperary), Marilin North (Sligo) and John O'Reilly (Dublin) will attend the online launch this Saturday March 13, at 12 noon. The exhibition and launch will be available online from Saturday from the Arts Centre website www.thesourceartscentre.ie