Cannabis worth €1,000 seized in North Tipperary

Up to €1,000 worth of cannabis was seized by gardai in North Tipperary after they were called to an incident in Rathcabbin last Wednesday fortnight.

A male, believed to be from the Longford area, was arrested under the Public Order Act. The drugs were located after he was searched. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Elsewhere, four males were arrested after a driver failed to stop for gardaí in the Dunkerrin area last Thursday. Following a pursuit, the vehicle was eventually stopped near Shinrone. One of the arrested individuals was detained at Nenagh Garda Station on suspicion of endangerment. He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are again reminding motorists to ensure that their vehicles are locked and that valuable items are hidden from sight.

This follows four break-ins to vehicles in Roscrea between Wednesday and Thursday last. Three of the incidents occurred at The Haven; the fourth was on Gaol Road. Several items were stolen.

An incident in which a male was allegedly assaulted at Tyone, Nenagh, on Thursday, February 25, is also under investigation. The male was hospitalised in Limerick following the incident at around 7.30pm. Gardaí are examining CCTV footage and appealing for witness information.

Farming gates were stolen from a property on Dromin Road, Nenagh, in the early hours of February 23.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of stone and other items from the old Tubex factory at Portroe. This incident was reported last Saturday week.

A male was arrested under the Public Order Act when gardaí stopped and seized a vehicle at Monaincha, Roscrea, on February 25. And gardaí arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving at Kickham St, Nenagh, at 10pm last Friday.