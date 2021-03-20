Gardening with James Vaughan: Looking after garden furniture

Some days recently our whole family were all out in the garden. While at this time of year we are clearing the garden we will have the days when we can sit out and relax.

When I bought my first house I invested in some quality wooden garden furniture. I had many years of relaxation with the furniture.

At our present home we have still have some of this garden furniture, but it is getting tired. Recently I was on the lookout for some new teak furniture and purchased a lovely 6ft Bench. I have been checking online to see how best to look after teak furniture and have included some hints ad tips.

Teak patio furniture is a good investment, and we are ensuring we protect it for the future. We like the golden honey colour of new teak and want to do anything we can to prevent the furniture from fading. Other people like the greying colour effect that teak gets after years spent outside. We are led to believe that the application of teak oil will both lengthen the life of furniture and keep the honey colour

But does an application of teak oil actually offer any significant protection? You may be surprised to find out that the protective properties of teak oil are quite limited, and in some cases, it may even be contributing to the damage of your precious teak wood furniture. Teak is almost legendary when it comes to hardwood varieties. It’s more durable than almost every other type of hardwood available. Teak wood is very heavy and dense, and it’s resistant to insects and moisture. This durability is mainly because of the natural oils that are found in the heartwood of mature teak trees.

But this naturally occurring oil—that is already in the wood—is not the same thing as the “teak oil” that is marketed and sold for outdoor furniture. That oil doesn’t actually come from the teak tree at all, rather it’s mostly derived from flax seed. Flax (also known as linseed) is great for adding omega-3 to your diet, but it doesn’t do much to protect teak wood from the wind, rain, and sunlight.

Many people think they need to go out and buy teak oil to replenish their furniture’s natural oil as it dries out. But as you can see, it’s not actually the same type of oil at all.

If you also thought that teak oil was a necessity, you’re not alone. It’s a very common mistake, but it’s one that can actually harm your teak furniture, especially if not applied correctly.

Whether you want to add whichever oil to your teak furniture or not it still is a great investment and we are looking forward to years of relaxation and enjoyment. Oh, before you ask, the company I got our teak bench from was Model Country outdoor Living, based in Co. Wexford.

