Live music event online with The Source Arts Centre Thurles

In 2020 The Source Arts Centre commissioned a number of musical acts to create long form pieces. In this event we hear one of the completed pieces and chat to the performers.

'What If There's More?' is a 9 minutes and counting, cinematic guitar-washed composition from Anna's Anchor ably helmed by Marty Ryan.

Honest songs for honest people. This is the mission statement of Anna’s Anchor, the solo project of Limerick born musician Marty Ryan who is known for his brand of heartfelt lyricism and dramatic guitar playing, his music resonating with an evocative ambiance reminiscent of early 00’s emo.

During his increasingly-renowned live solo sets, Marty opts for a sweet, stripped-back sound armed with just an acoustic guitar, creating profound, intimate performances.

So far this has proven to be a winning formula, with early releases gaining praise from the likes of The Journal.ie, Today FM, Washed Up Emo, Punktastic, DeadPress! and Soundscape Magazine, as well as securing support slots with the likes of Turnover, AJJ & Koji to name but a few.

Marty says: “When approached by Source about commissioning me to produce a longform piece of music, I jumped at the opportunity. Anna’s Anchor is more known for short punk songs than anything else so it was a great chance to break that mould. I'm hugely influenced by movie soundtracks and scoring is something I’ve always wanted to do so I approached this piece of music with that frame of mind,” he explains.

“As a touring musician, I've used Anna's Anchor as a vehicle to see the world. It's become both a profession and a necessity for my own well being. I've been so privileged to have spent so much time travelling abroad these last few years that when it was taken away this year, I found it very difficult. Confined to a 2km radius of housing and industrial estates for months on end, I forgot what the feeling of breaking free and heading off on an adventure felt like. The first day initial travel restrictions were removed, a friend and I drove to the coast to reach the sea as the sun came up for a swim at dawn. The feeling was difficult to put into words so I tried to document it in this instrumental piece of music entitled “What if There's More?.”

This is an online event hosted by The Source Arts Centre on Thursday, March 18 at 8pm. Register your place online at thesourceartscentre.ie.