Online event to examine the history of the Sugar Factory in Thurles

The Source Arts Centre is hosting an online webinar to look at the social history around the Sugar Factory in Thurles, on Thursday, March 25.

The event will look at the broader history of the plant as well as the social and economic effects it had on the community.

Brendan Maher at the Arts Centre said this week: “We are looking to create a piece of performance or a theatre piece from people’s recollections of the plant. The factory was in operation for over sixty years until it closed in the late 1980's causing considerable concern and hardship to the community. Many generations of local workers and families in the North Tipperary region worked in the plant.”

“Local artist Eddie Kenehan has collated a series of tapes from people who worked there and we will use these in some manner. We have called the project ‘The Sugar Tapes’ and this session will bring together some of those speakers and we hope allow others to share stories and memories of staff and the people involved with the plant in Cabragh,” he added.

If you wish to attend ‘The Sugar Tapes’ webinar, you can register online in at www.thesourceartscentre.ie. The event takes place via Zoom and starts at 8pm on Thursday, March 25.