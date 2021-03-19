Centenary of Martin Bourke’s death

School-teacher Mrs. Morris had scarcely settled in her young charges on the morning of March 21, 1921, when a burst of machine gunfire nearby suddenly disrupted life at Garrengrena national school and the springtime air.

The terror that by then had gripped much of Ireland – a vicious conflict between the IRA and the Crown Forces for control of Ireland - had now come to visit their small rural community which lay about two miles to the north of Borrisoleigh.

The experience of the sudden gunfire that tragic morning would remain with many of those schoolchildren for their lives. In later years, some would recall with vivid memory the sense of fear, terror and foreboding that prevailed in that rural schoolhouse on that fateful day.

The period of eerie silence that followed the gunfire was eventually broken by the roar of a primitive lorry, a Crossley Tender used by the Crown Forces, as it sped past the school and onwards towards Borrisoleigh.

All too soon, those children in the school, as well as the local residents in the area, would learn of the tragic consequences of that gunfire. On the roadside at Garrengrena bridge, lay the lifeless body of Martin Bourke, a sixteen years old youth who had been going about his daily routine.

At about 9 am on March 21 of 1921, Martin Bourke tackled up his donkey and cart and headed from his home to the surface well at nearby Garrengrena bridge to fill his water barrel. According to family lore, Martin was not in the best of moods on that particular morning.

Apparently, his brother had been treated to a new suit of clothes, and Martin felt that he was more entitled to this. As he was filling the water barrel, he was joined by a neighbour, fourteen-year-old Daniel Ryan on his way to the nearby school, who stopped to lend a hand. Unbeknown to the two youths as they set about their task, an intensive search to try to capture IRA men was being conducted by Crown Forces of the hills further north towards Toomevara.

Patrolling the perimeter of this manoeuver, or in military terms “riding flank”, was a Crossley tender, under the command of Lieutenant Henry Splatt. Splatt was an officer of the notorious ‘G’ Company of the Auxiliaries, based at the Lakeside Hotel in Killaloe, as was Sgt David Hossack, the machine gunner on board the tender.

The Military Court of Inquiry

For most of what we know about this sorry affair, we are dependent on the version of events given as evidence by the Crown Forces involved. From his headquarters in Killaloe’s Lakeside Hotel, Officer Commanding G Company of the Auxiliaries, Lieut. Colonel H.S. Lamond Hemming, submitted his report to the District Inspector of the R.I.C. in Templemore on the following 27.

“When the area between Toomevara and Borrisoleigh was being rounded up on March 21, 1921, the flanks were held by Lewis guns patrols on cars.

One of these patrols, under Section Leader Splatt, saw two men running away from the Crown Forces. Section Leader Splatt called on them repeatedly to halt and as they did not do so, he fired his pistol in the air to attract their attention and called on them again.

They took no notice, so he turned his Lewis Gun onto them and fired. Burke was killed but the other made his escape.

Section Leader Splatt acted according to orders and no blame is attached to him”.

As Coroner’s inquests had, at this stage of the conflict been dispensed with under the Restoration of Order in Ireland Act, it was left to a Military Court of Inquiry convened by the Crown Forces to determine what happened. The Court of Inquiry, presided over by Major J.W. Pepper of the Templemore based Northamptonshire Regiment, sat in Nenagh on April 1, 1921.

Andrew Burke, the dead boy’s father was the first witness to give evidence.

“I am the father of Martin Burke. At about 9am on March 21, 1921 I saw him going off to fetch water with the donkey cart from the yard of my house where he was living. That was the last time I saw him alive. About half an hour later another son of mine came and told me that my son Martin had been shot. Shortly afterwards the body was brought into my house and I saw that he was dead. He was 16 years of age at the time of his death”.

Daniel Ryan, the young schoolboy then testified before the inquiry.

“On March 21, 1921, I was on my way to school when I stopped to help Martin Burke fill his water cart. We were coming away from the well when I heard some shots and Martin Burke fell at my side and I saw that he had been hit in the head”.

The man in charge of the Auxiliary section was Lieutenant H.J. Splatt, from the Marylebone district of London. Like his Auxiliary colleagues, he had been a British Army officer in the Great War. He testified that from a distance of 350 to 400 yards, he observed the youths leaning on the parapet of the bridge and called on them to come forward.

When they did not do so, he said that he fired two or three revolver shots in the air. When, according to Splatt, the boys continued to run.

“I then turned the Lewis gun on them and fired. I then went along with the tender and found the dead body of a youth”.

The driver of the tender, T/C David Hossack, gave a written deposition to the Court of Inquiry that briefly stated.

“I corroborate the above”.

The final witness was the Royal Irish Constabulary Sergeant in Borrisoleigh, Thomas G Teape.

“On information received I visited the house of Andrew Burke, Garrengrena Upper, Borrisoleigh on March 22, 1921 at 2.05 pm and I saw the dead body of Martin Burke which I examined and found a bullet hole in the left side of the back of the neck and an exit wound on the left side of the face”.

Martin Burke was buried on March 23 in the family plot in Ileigh churchyard.

With the brevity of statements and no cross-examination of witnesses, the findings of the Inquiry were unlikely to fall outside the established pattern, exoneration of Crown Forces of any wrong-doing. The Inquiry into the killing of Martin Burke was not to be the exception.

The Military Court found that: The deceased, Martin Burke, male, aged 16, single, was living at Garrengrena, Borrisoleigh at the time of his death. That deceased, Martin Burke died between 9 and 10 am, on March 21, 1921, near Borrisoleigh in the County of Tipperary.

That cause of death was shock and haemorrhage following bullet wound in the neck. That deceased died after receiving the wound. That the shot which caused the wound was fired by Crown Forces near Borrisoleigh in the County of Tipperary on March 21, 1921, in the execution of their duty.

However, when the file with findings of the Inquiry were forwarded to Army Headquarters in Parkgate Street, Dublin, some little degree of unease at the killing was apparent.

Prompted by what the British Army HQ in Cork had commented on the case, the Deputy Adjutant-General included the following note when he forwarded the findings to the British Government’s Under Secretary at Dublin Castle:

“In forwarding the Court of Inquiry in lieu of Inquest in the case of Martin Burke, I am commanded by the General Officer Commander-in-Chief to say that he doubts the shooting was necessary, and that is not reasonable to expect persons who are 300 to 400 yards away to understand what is being shouted at them”.

Henry J Splatt

Henry John Splatt had joined the British army in 1916 and served on the Western Front in the Great War in France. He was promoted to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in September 1918 as the Great War neared its end and served until August 1920 when he resigned from the army.

Two months later he joined the Auxiliary division of the RIC as a temporary cadet and was posted to G Company, with 100 fellow ex-officers based in the Lakeside Hotel at Killaloe.

In November, he was promoted to the rank of Section Leader. Splatt was just twenty-two years old when he was involved in the killing of Martin Bourke. Just a month later, he was central to another controversial incident when his section opened fire on a group of off duty policemen from Newport who were drinking in the Shannon Arms hotel in Castleconnell.

Sergeant John Hughes was killed in the shootout and the proprietor of the hotel, Denis O’Donovan was shot dead in controversial circumstances.

Coincidentally, British peer, Lord Parmoor happened to be on a fishing holiday in the hotel at the time and witnessed what occurred.

His subsequent account in the House of Lords painted the Auxiliaries in a damning light and did much to arouse British public opinion against their Government’s policy in Ireland. After the disbanding of the Auxiliaries in 1922, Splatt joined the Palestine police force. During the Second World War, he rejoined the Crown Forces and served in the Royal Air Force.

Conclusion

In the decades after their departure from Ireland, reference to the Auxiliaries, and the ‘Black & Tans’, still evoked the sense of terror among the generations, especially the children, who lived through and witnessed their depredations.

Sent to Ireland with a singular mission, to terrorise and subdue the Irish people who wanted to break from Empire, they set about their task with relish and created the bitterest of memories.

While not wanting to condone the atrocities committed by the assembled Crown Forces – the RIC, the military, the Auxiliaries or the Black and Tans, it is possible in many instances to have some degree of understanding of the circumstances of some of their misdeeds.

Sometimes, it is clear they were retaliating after the killing of one of their colleagues. In the case of Henry Splatt, no such extenuating circumstances can be seen.

Operating in a climate where the currency of human life had become almost worthless, above all law and acting with impunity, Splatt and many of his Auxiliary cohorts engaged in their murderous mission without fear of or respect for law or authority. Consequently, no sanction was imposed on the man who took the life of a sixteen-year-old youth.

We will never know what was going on in his head when he ordered the machine gun to fire on Martin Bourke that morning in Garranagrena.

When Martin Bourke was laid to rest in the family plot in Ileigh churchyard, there were no volleys fired over his grave, nor were there annual commemorations held.

Outside of his family, the death of the young man was quickly consigned to a category of event that was peripheral to Ireland’s fight for independence.

Thanks to some of those children who were in Garranagrena school and who, in later years, recalled that frightful event of their childhood, it was carried forward to the next generation, and the death of Martin Bourke was not completely relegated to the shadows of history.

On November 17, 2019, the ‘Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution’ history Group, in conjunction with Borrisoleigh Historical Society unveiled a plaque to mark the spot where Martin Bourke was killed.

A roadside ceremony, attended by family and relatives of the slain youth, along with an accompanying centenary booklet commissioned by TiDR, went in some small way towards giving Martin Bourke and that sizable cohort of people that he represents - the forgotten civilian casualties - their place in our history.