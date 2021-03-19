MII claims on beef price simply ‘don’t add up’, says IFA

IFA President Tim Cullinan has rejected claims by MII around beef prices.

“At an online meeting, farmers highlighted the fact that the Irish price is now 13c behind the Bord Bia beef price tracker, which is based on a weighted composite price in our main export markets,” he said.

“This exposes the fact that factories were short-changing farmers,” he said.

Tim Cullinan said despite the claims of MII, Grant Thornton informed the Task Force that it doesn’t have the authority to access the information needed to provide a detailed appraisal of the value of Irish beef from the farm to the consumer.

He said the draft report by Grant Thornton fails to provide the details on the value of Irish beef throughout the chain because of these constraints.

“Minister McConalogue outlined the importance of greater transparency in the supply chain and he must now come forward with the primary legislation that allows the Office of the Food Ombudsman/Regulator provide this information,” he said.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said farmers also expressed disbelief that the EU Commission were planning to proceed with the Mercosur deal with South American countries.

“It is unbelievable that following Brexit, we are looking at allowing more beef into the EU market to further undermine Irish and EU farmers,” he said.

“We will be meeting the Tanaiste and Minister for Trade Leo Varadkar shortly to put the strongest message across that the Irish Government must oppose the deal,” Mr. Golden concluded.