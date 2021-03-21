Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA host charity virtual 5km this Easter

Gortnahoe Glengoole Adult GAA club along with the Ladies Football Club and Camoige Club have announced a charity virtual 5k on Easter weekend from April 2-5.

The event will be in commemoration of Sheelagh Duggan Dooley who recently lost her short battle with Sarcoma cancer on New Year’s Eve.

The club are inviting all club players ,members and families along with Sheelagh’s family and wide circle of friends to walk, jog or run 5km in club gear or red colours and post a picture using the hashtag #ggsdd5k.

A gofundMe page has been set up and all participants are encouraged to donate. To date the fundraiser has amassed nearly €3,400.

Sheelaghs’s husband Aidan is a former Chairman of the Gortnahoe Glengoole Juvenile GAA club and was also a coach of numerous underage teams.

Her daughter Katie is a current player with both the Ladies Football and Camoige clubs. Sheelagh’s son Robbie has played at all levels for the club until he recently moved to England.

Her brother Tommy was part of the intermediate hurling team that won the county championship in 2020.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Palliative Department, Dunmore Wing, Waterford Regional Hospital who cared for Sheelagh and her family.