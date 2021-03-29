‘Save Dean Maxwell’ petition attracts huge local support in Tipperary

A petition to secure the future of the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home in Roscrea has attracted huge support locally and will be used to express the concerns of local people to government officials.

Roscrea based Councillor and Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Michael Smith (FF), started the online petition last week and will highlight the wave of support it attracted when he meets with the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar this month.

Long recognised as the most emotive issue in the town, the uncertain future facing the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home had been the subject of debate at several well-attended local meetings in the months before the pandemic; where local people expressed their disappointment directly to their five Tipperary Dáil representatives about their failure to secure a commitment from the HSE to preserve the Home's long-term care capabilities.

Since then the issue has been raised in the Dáil and will be the priority issue on the mind of Tipperary's Cathaoirleach when he meets the Tánaiste later this month. “I have no doubt that, if we were not in the battle of our lives with this global pandemic, the people of Roscrea would take to streets in their droves in support of the Dean Maxwell Home”, Cllr. Smith told the Tipperary Star.

“It is critical that at every opportunity we keep the Government focused on the future of much needed investment. I decided to put in place an online petition and the response has truly been amazing. Close to 700 people have signed the petition and we are still counting.

“These names will be presented to the Tánaiste. It will send a very clear and strong message to the Government about the new plans I recently published. Never before has a partnership between the Local Authority, Parish Council and the HSE been examined.

“This will see investment to the existing site and also the provision for much needed additional services. I encourage as many people as possible to continue to sign this petition”, Cllr. Smith said.

Anyone wishing to add their name to the petition can search for Dean Maxwell on the change.org website. Many local people have included comments expressing their concerns about the Dean Maxwell Home.