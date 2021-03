A man has been arrested following the discovery of €1,200 of suspected cocaine on Wednesday afternoon in Cashel.

Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his 30's, at around 1pm on March 24 following the search of a car he was in on John Street, Cashel.

The man was taken to Cahir Garda Station and subsequently released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.