Cloughjordan promoted as EU base for Jordanian enterprises

On March 9, the IDA and the Jordan-Ireland Business Association held a well attended webinar to promote Ireland as a springboard to the EU markets for Jordanian businesses in the ICT sector.

Arranged by the Irish Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, Mr. Vincent Ó Neill, the webinar was one of a series promoting Ireland with the business communities in Jordan to forge new trading relationships which will benefit both countries.

Speakers at the event included, Joe Hepworth (Regional Director IDA Ireland), Vincent Ó Neill ( Irish Ambassador to Jordan), Joe Geoghegan (Honorary Consul of Jordan in Ireland), Mohammad Taboub (Chair Jordan Ireland Business Association), Eileen Sharpe (Global Head of Growth Markets, IDA Ireland), Ghada Hassan (Director of Inova Pharma and Life Sciences LTD). Ireland has become a global hub for tech companies servicing international markets and the JIBA is working to assist Jordanians who want to establish operations in Ireland.

Speaking to the webinar audience, the Honorary Consul of Jordan in Ireland, Mr. Joe Geoghegan promoted Cloughjordan Village as a location of interest for Jordanian businesses and a future growth centre for Jordanian Tech companies scaling into Europe.

He spoke of the 800 years old historical ties between Jordan and Cloughjordan (where a stone from the River Jordan was brought back by a returning knight to the original Anglo-Norman Castle, present day Cloughjordan House) and the rich positive history between Ireland and Jordan.

Also partaking in the webinar event were representatives from Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office. Local Councilor Ger Darcy welcomed the deepening ties between Cloughjordan, Tipperary and Jordan and how this presents a potential opportunity for us all and underpins the value of community connections and relationships.

Also speaking at the event was Ghada Hasan who with her husband Azzam Hussein recently set up a new pharma company in Clonmel called Inova Pharma & Life Science LTD.

Also partaking in the webinar event were representatives from Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office.

Local Councilor Ger Darcy welcomed the deepening ties between Cloughjordan, Tipperary and Jordan and how this presents a potential opportunity for us all and underpins the value of community connections and relationships.

Over the coming years, the JIBA will work with the governments of Jordan and Ireland, and with the business communities in both countries to forge new trading relationships which will benefit both countries.

Recent years have also seen the deepening of social and cultural links between Cloughjordan and Jordan, with the local community hosting Jordanian Ambassadorial visits and the organising of the highly successful thirty strong community group visit to Jordan in October 2019 and the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee are delighted to be able to work with Tipperary County Council in supporting the different emerging enterprises.