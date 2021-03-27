Garda appeal for information following Nenagh burglary

Gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for information following the burglary of a house at Woodview Close in the town on March 18.

The kitchen was entered from the rear of the property sometime between 10pm and 11.30pm and items stolen.

Gardai arrested two males suspected to be drunk driving in Nenagh on Saint Patrick's night.

One of the men was stopped at John's Place in the town at around 8.30pm while the other was stopped by gardai at MacDonagh Street at approximately 9pm.

On the following day, last Thursday, a male was arrested at Towerhill, Borrisokane, for a number of public order offences.

A burglary took place at Ballingarry, Roscrea, sometime between Thursday and Friday last when tools were stolen from a shed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit seized what is suspected to be cannabis with an estimated street value of €500 at Railway View, Roscrea on Friday last.

On the same date an attempt was made to enter a van in the locality.

A number of males were disturbed in the act and fled the scene.

A male was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at Abbey Street, Roscrea, at approximately 10pm on Saturday last.