Gardai issue 348 Covid fines in Tipperary

Gardai have issued 348 fines for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions in Tipperary according to the latest figures released to the Tipperary Star.

As of March 18, gardai have issued 15,358 fines nationally since the introduction of public health regulations.

Of these, 11,072 fines of €100 each were issued for non-essential travel while a further 2,300 fines have been issued for organising or attending a house party. An additional 269 fines of €80 each have been issued for not wearing a face covering.

The southern region which covers Tipperary, Cork, Clare, Kerry and Limerick has seen the highest number of fines at 4,565.

Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said, “The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. Thank you and please keep it up. Your contribution is appreciated by Gardaí throughout the country. We know it is hard and it has meant significant sacrifices, but you are helping to save lives and protect those on the front-line.

“The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands,” she added.