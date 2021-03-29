Presentation Thurles students win Science Competition

Students from the Presentation Thurles have won a major prize valued at €11,000 after creating a video promoting active travel to school.

Students from N. Eithne and Aingil Naofa created a three minute video promoting active travel to school and also in the wider community. Their brief had to address the following question: “What improvements would you like to see in your area which would encourage you to cycle or walk to school regularly and how would you promote active travel in your wider community?”

The girls who participated have won a set of brand new bicycles, worth €11,000, kindly sponsored by Saffron Travel and supported by Eflow and ITSIreland.

Participants include Niamh Dwan, Grace Keogh, Emily Mills, Eve Ryan Dundon, Sophie Burke, Amelie Chappell, Amber Thomson, Eimear Sheridan, Aoife Shelly, Meabh O’Dwyer, Izzy O’Hora, Holly Larkin, Hannah Maher, Molly O’Brien, Róisín Burns, Oliwia Domagala Pszenica, Amelia Nagiel, Savanah Dennehy Carroll, Ruby O’Dwyer and Sarah Dempsey.

The pupils also wish to thank their teacher Ms Olivia O’Brien for her enthusiasm, dedication and support. You can check out the girls’ ideas and proposals in their video available at www.saffrontravel.org/competition.