Master Plan launch for Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative

Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative will be launching their new Energy Master Plan on Tuesday, March 30 in an online meeting at 7.30pm.

Well known architect and environmentalist, EcoEye’s Duncan Stewart will be the guest speaker on the night along with reps from ECTC, Gearóid Fitzgibbon, SEAI Mentor for Sustainable Energy Communities and Eoghain O Horgain from Tipperary Energy Agency who compiled the report.

As a not-for-profit company, ECTC’s mission is to allow communities in Tipperary and surrounding areas, to create local employment and community benefit through reducing their carbon footprint and generating community-owned energy.

Since 2012, ECTC and its member communities have upgraded over 840 homes and secured over €10.2 million in investment for Tipperary, with funding from Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

All presided over by a volunteer board of community directors. Register in advance for this meeting by visiting www.energycommunities tipp.ie