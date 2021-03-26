Tipperary gardaí arrest man, 60s, for suspected breach of the Waste Management Act

Gardaí in County Tipperary have arrested a man in relation to a suspected breach of the Waste Management Act 1996.

On March 10 last, gardaí at Cahir received a report in relation to the possible disposal of contents from septic tanks along the N8 for a distance of three to four kilometres.

"Gardaí from Community Policing Unit met with locals and identified the areas concerned. This public area is also close to a school and is a place that walkers and cyclists frequent," a garda spokesperson said.

"An operation was put in place and a suspect tractor and slurry tanker were identified."

On the evening of March 25, gardaí in Cashel arrested a man aged in his 60s. He was brought to Cahir Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, before later being released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tipperary County Council officials also attended the scene to carry out an inspection.

"The improper disposal of such material can have drastic effects to humans, animals and the environment," the garda spokesperson said.



"The public should urgently contact gardaí or their local council if they suspect any breaches of the Waste Management Act."