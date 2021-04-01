Tipperary crime: Man charged with theft

A local man has been charged with a house burglary and thefts from two cars in the Coill Fuinseoige estate, St Conlon's Road, Nenagh in the early hours of Thursday morning last.

He was arrested after gardaí received a report that a male had entered a house and stolen a mobile phone. The male suspect, aged 20, was detained at Nenagh Garda Station for questioning and later appeared before a court in Dublin.

In a separate incident a young man was arrested following several break-ins and thefts from cars in Nenagh over recent days. Further inquiries are being carried out .

Elsewhere, gardaí are also investigating three reported break-ins to cars at the Military Barracks, Summerhill, overnight between Saturday and Sunday last. The front passenger window of one vehicle was smashed while another was ransacked.

Three male motorists have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Nenagh in recent days at John's Lane, the Borrisokane Road and Gortlandroe.

Gardaí responding to another incident on the Borrisokane Road last Friday arrested a male, whom they searched and found to be in possession of a number of tablets.

Gardai are also carrying out investigations following damage of two windows at a business premises in Kenyon St. The windows were broken overnight between Saturday and Sunday last.