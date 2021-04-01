Una Healy among acts to perform for ISPCC’s Childline fundraiser

Country music fans in Tipperary can enjoy a feast of entertainment this Easter Sunday when musicians including Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Margo, Una Healy and others join the biggest ever gathering of Irish country music stars and reach out to help raise vital funds for the ISPCC’s Childline Listening Service.

Excitement is mounting ahead of the ‘Reach Out’ concert, which is set to bring the magic of the Irish country music scene into the homes of fans in Tipperary and across Ireland. The production will be the showpiece event of the uplifting ‘Reach Out’ movement founded by country music star Trudi Lalor and Billy Morrissey to connect the stars of Irish country music with their fans following a year of missing out on in-person concerts through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stars are calling on fans in Tipperary to help them support Childline and ensure that every child and young person in Ireland can always reach out to the service.

Children and young people’s lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic, with Childline receiving up to 800 online contacts, calls and texts every day from those who seek a listening ear. Contacting Childline can make a lasting difference in the life of a child or young person.

The livestream concert will begin at 8pm on Easter Sunday night, April 4 and can be accessed online at: www.reachout2021.com.

Among the stars set to perform include Derek Ryan, Michael English, Foster and Allen, Mike Denver, Sandy Kelly, Dominic Kirwan and many more.

Audience members will have the chance throughout the night to support Childline and make a vital difference in the lives of children and young people in Tipperary and across Ireland. All donations raised will go directly towards making sure the listening service is always available 24 hours a day, every day.

‘Reach Out’ Co-Founder and Concert Host Trudi Lalor said: “Everyone involved in the ‘Reach Out’ initiative is thrilled to be supporting ISPCC Childline on Easter Sunday night through the biggest ever gathering of Irish country music stars. Over the past year, we have seen the vital difference it can make to have someone there to listen. Children and young people in Tipperary and across Ireland have faced huge challenges and have been cut off from school, extended family members and friends. They have needed an ally and a safe place where they can reach out and where they will be listened to, believed, support and empowered. It is so important that Childline is always there for them.

ISPCC Childline Chief Executive John Church said: “At a time when children and young people in Tipperary and across Ireland need Childline more than ever, we are hugely appreciative of the generosity of the Irish country music community in reaching out to help make sure our service is always here to listen.”

“This biggest ever celebration of Irish country music will give fans in Tipperary the opportunity to make a vital difference in the lives of children and help make sure that no child has to face their challenges alone in 2021 and beyond. We would be extremely appreciative of your support,” he added.