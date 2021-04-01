Tipperary student achievements celebrated at MIC ceremony

A virtual Ceremony of Recognition took place at Mary Immaculate College on Friday, March 26 to celebrate the academic and other notable achievements of over 2,000 graduates and students.

Also included in those who were acknowledged at the ceremony were 72 students from MIC Thurles as being the first cohort to enter MIC Thurles in 2016 following the incorporation of St Patrick’s College by MIC earlier the same year.

Eight College Medals were presented to graduates who achieved first place in their programme of study, including Cora Howe from Lattin, Co. Tipperary, a graduate of the B Ed in Education and Psychology programme.

Cora also received the Kieran Burke Fellowship for achieving first place in Educational Psychology and the Dissertation, as well as an award from the Faculty of Education in recognition of her academic excellence in Psychology.

Other awards included the Saint Bonaventure Trust Prize, which was awarded to Bachelor of Arts graduate Niamh Marks from Roscrea. Niamh also received an award from the Faculty of Education in recognition of her academic excellence in Religious Studies.

Stuart Witts from Borrisokane was awarded the French Embassy Prize for achieving the highest standard of attendance, participation and performance in the oral language components in the second and final year of the Bachelor of Arts programme. Stuart also received an academic award from the Faculty of Arts for achieving the highest results in French Studies.

BA in Education, Gaeilge and Business Studies graduate Martin Carey from Newport was awarded the Professor Michael A Hayes Fellowship for his academic excellence in Education Research. This was the first year of the Fellowship, which is awarded by the College in memory of the late Prof. Michael A Hayes, President of MIC 2011-2017.

The Irish Learning Support Association Award (ILSA) was awarded to Ciara Ryan from Templemore, Co. Tipperary, who graduated from the Graduate Diploma in Special Education Needs programme.

Meadhbh Quinton

In addition, a number of awards were presented to MIC graduates for academic excellence including Bachelor of Education graduates Meadhbh Quinton from Clonmel who was awarded for excellence in Multidisciplinary Education, Lorna McLoughlin from Roscrea who was awarded for excellence in DEIS, and Sinéad White from Cappawhite who was awarded for excellence in Teagasc i Suíomhanna Lán Ghaeilge.

Niamh Marks

Professional Master of Education (Primary Teaching) graduate Gerarda McGrath from Nenagh received an award for excellence Education Research and the Dissertation, while BA in Education, Gaeilge and Business Studies graduate Anne Marie O'Regan Ryan from Thurles was recognised for her excellence in Gaeilge, and Bachelor of Arts graduate Cian Cordial from Roscrea was awarded for excellence in Geography.

Ciara Ryan

Six students were awarded the Saint Bonaventure Trust Prize, including MIC Thurles student Michelle Murphy from Clonmel.

Professional Doctorate in Educational and Child Psychology student Eibhlín Ryan from Thurles, Co. Tipperary was awarded the MIC Doctoral Award.

Róisín Howard from Cahir, a student on the Professional Master of Education (Primary Teachin) programme, received the Noreen Lynch Memorial Scholarship as part of MIC’s Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme, valued at €4,000 each.

Martin Carey

Congratulating all the award recipients, Professor Eugene Wall, President of MIC said, “Individually and collectively, all of the students whom we honour here today embody our College’s mission - ultimately to make the world a better place through our ideas, our innovations and our engagement.”