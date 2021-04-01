Tipperary gardaí seize drugs hidden inside man's sock

Gardaí seized €1,400 worth of suspected drugs in Clonmel, Tipperary this Thursday, April 1.

Gardaí were on routine patrol in Clonmel town when they detained a man for the purpose of a drug search.

The man, aged in his 30s, was brought to Clonmel Garda Station for the purpose of a further search. Whilst back in the station he was found to be in possession of €600 of crack cocaine, €600 of cocaine and €200 of amphetamine that was hidden inside his sock.

The man was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for Analysis.