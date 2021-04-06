Obituary: The late Monica Phelan, Borris -in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday March 31, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick, of Monica Phelan (nee Hogan), Landgrove Bungalow, Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.

The late Monica is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Timmy, son Tadgh and partner Ciara, daughters Cathy and Partner Steve, Jennifer (Dunne), grandchild Clodagh, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Niall, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government and HSE advice a Private Funeral Mass took place on Easter Sunday April 4 in St Molua's Church, Ballaghmore followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May Monica rest in peace