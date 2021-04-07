Architects Eye Webinar at The Source Arts Centre

In conjunction with The Source Arts Centre exhibition 'Out Building' a webinar entitled ‘Architects Eye’ will take place with the artists John Kennedy, Marilin North and John O'Reilly along with architects Hugh Ryan of DH Ryan in Thurles and Ciara McGonigal from Studio AND, a Dublin-based architectural studio founded in 2016.

The webinar will look at the nature and design of pre-fabricated, functional and kit buildings which are depicted in the exhibition especially those that have a perception of having a low-architectural value.

The Architects will discuss with the Artists how these buildings are created, designed and built and the merits behind such construction. Who designs these structures, what architectural considerations are made by the designer or do such structures exist on a purely functional basis?

One area to be looked at is whether such short-term structures will become the norm in the future.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 8 at 8 pm. Registration is required for this webinar and is available in advance here.