Roscrea Heritage Society stirs creative juices of artists

Roscrea Heritage Society stirred the creative juices of dozens of talented writers and artists with their recent competition inspired by the work of much loved writer Kathleen Moloughney.

The competition, based on Kathleen's much sought-after book ‘Roscrea, My Heart’s Home’, inspired local people to capture and express what they love about their hometown in a single piece of art or creative writing.

The Heritage Society were very impressed with the quality of the work and thanked everyone who participated in the competition, which they say was inspired by “Roscrea’s Darlin, Kathleen Moloughney”.

“All the entries we received captured the essence of Roscrea, its people and its heritage. All three judges were very impressed with the standard of entries received and the society appreciates the time they took to judge each entry in their category”, Pamela Aitken told the Tipperary Star.

On behalf of the Moloughney family, Kathleen's son Joe thanked the Heritage Society for organising the competition and also everyone who entered. He expressed his gratitude and that of his family for honouring their mother through this competition.

Joe mentioned how the following poem inspired Kathleen’s title for ‘Roscrea, My Heart’s Home’.

My home! My heart’s first home,

Thy skies are ever clear;

No absence can dispel

Thy scenes, so bright, so dear;

The hills, so oft in transport climbed,

The woods I loved to roam;

The bells that sweetly chimed

My home, my heart’s home.

Tho years unheeded fly,

Wherever I may be

Fond mem’ry brings thee nigh

And turns my heart to thee:

And while its dreamy fountains last,

Tho’ wintry age may come,

Thy spring can ne’er be past-

My home, my heart’s first home - Wallace

Roscrea Heritage Society would like to congratulate the following entries who placed in the competition:

Adult Category

1st Place Poetry: John Browne

Runner up – Mary McNamara

Adult - 1st Place Story: Lorraine Murphy Shaw

Runner up – Dick Conroy

Adult - 1st Place Art: Marissa Phillips Hayes

Runner up – Michelle Cordial

Secondary School Category

1st place Poetry: Caoimhe Flannery

Runner up – Sophie Rowland

Secondary School - 1st Place Art: Jessica Moloughney

Secondary School - 1st Place Story: Sophie Rowland

Primary School – 1st Place Poetry: Saoirse Flannery

Primary School - 1st Place Art: Kate Murphy

Runner up – Molly Kirwan