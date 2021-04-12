Anne McNamara to retire following 17 years with Templemore Day Care Centre

After 17 years loyal service as manager of Templemore Day Care Centre, Anne McNamara will retire from the service this month.

Anne has been involved in all aspects of the Centre including organising outings to Portroe, Garrykennedy and the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

She was also instrumental in the monthly parties, especially the annual Christmas party held in the Templemore Arms each year which was much anticipated and enjoyed by all those in attendance.

Many other events also took place at the Centre on Bank Street during Anne’s tenure including musical afternoons, art classes, physiotherapy and bingo which brought great enjoyment to so many participants.

Speaking on behalf of The Board of Templemore Community Services Centre Ltd, Renee Ludlow, Co-Chairperson, thanked Anne for her service to the organisation and wished her many happy years of retirement.

We know that many users of the service, together with their families, will join the Board in extending good wishes to Anne. It is the wish of the Service to have a presentation to Anne, marking her involvement when circumstances are safe to do so.