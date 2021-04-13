Tipperary people advised HSE has cancelled AstraZenaca vaccinations

The HSE has written to hospital groups and community healthcare organisations to advise that all AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination clinics planned for Tuesday April 13, have been cancelled in light of updated guidance received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, and the Department of Health, on Monday evening.

Approximately 600 people from the Mid West, including a number of Tipperary patients, were due to be vaccinated this Tuesday in the vaccination centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Limerick.

Anybody due to attend an Astra Zeneca clinic is therefore advised not to do so.



The HSE will be in contact with patients in due course to rearrange their appointment.



Following full consideration of the updated guidance, the HSE will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme, they said.